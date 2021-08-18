Sirca Paints Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 174.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in June 2021 up 174.81% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021 up 417.18% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021 up 1250% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

Sirca Paints shares closed at 331.65 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 46.81% over the last 12 months.