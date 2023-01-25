Sirca Paints Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 53.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.