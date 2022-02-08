Sirca Paints Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.20 crore in December 2021 up 16.13% from Rs. 45.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2021 up 43.74% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021 up 42.21% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2020.

Sirca Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2020.