Sir Shadi Lal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.10 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.10 crore in March 2023 up 32.31% from Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 50.04% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 down 36.35% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

Sir Shadi Lal EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.50 in March 2022.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 142.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.43% over the last 12 months.