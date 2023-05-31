English
    Sir Shadi Lal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.10 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.10 crore in March 2023 up 32.31% from Rs. 144.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 50.04% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 down 36.35% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

    Sir Shadi Lal EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.50 in March 2022.

    Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 142.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.43% over the last 12 months.

    Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.10155.08144.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.10155.08144.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.53121.52180.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.6715.10-73.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.627.968.88
    Depreciation2.652.822.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4311.1816.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.54-3.508.84
    Other Income0.140.04-0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.67-3.478.80
    Interest1.661.922.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.02-5.396.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.02-5.396.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.02-5.396.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.02-5.396.04
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.74-10.7311.50
    Diluted EPS5.74-10.7311.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.74-10.7311.50
    Diluted EPS5.74-10.7311.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am