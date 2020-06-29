Sir Shadi Lal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.14 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.14 crore in March 2020 down 6.35% from Rs. 116.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2020 up 17.86% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.41 crore in March 2020 up 8.17% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2019.

Sir Shadi Lal EPS has increased to Rs. 17.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2019.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 41.50 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 39.97% returns over the last 6 months and 29.49% over the last 12 months.