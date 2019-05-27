Sir Shadi Lal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 116.54 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.54 crore in March 2019 up 42.14% from Rs. 81.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2019 up 145.28% from Rs. 17.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2019 up 237.53% from Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2018.

Sir Shadi Lal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 32.77 in March 2018.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 36.75 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -7.89% over the last 12 months.