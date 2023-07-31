Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.84 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.84 crore in June 2023 down 26.28% from Rs. 116.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 32.92% from Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 up 35.96% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 125.45 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 6 months and -25.66% over the last 12 months.