    Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.84 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.84 crore in June 2023 down 26.28% from Rs. 116.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 32.92% from Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 up 35.96% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022.

    Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 125.45 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.54% returns over the last 6 months and -25.66% over the last 12 months.

    Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.84191.10116.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.84191.10116.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.14204.5388.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.17-50.6714.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.0716.627.81
    Depreciation2.482.652.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0313.439.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.704.54-6.34
    Other Income0.030.140.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.674.67-6.23
    Interest1.421.662.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.093.02-9.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.093.02-9.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.093.02-9.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.093.02-9.08
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.615.74-17.30
    Diluted EPS-11.615.74-17.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.615.74-17.30
    Diluted EPS-11.615.74-17.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sir Shadi Lal #Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises #sugar
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

