Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore in June 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 down 19647.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022 down 171.85% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 163.50 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.44 144.43 120.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.44 144.43 120.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.10 180.65 85.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.96 -73.57 15.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.81 8.88 7.00
Depreciation 2.81 2.70 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.11 16.94 7.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.34 8.84 3.18
Other Income 0.11 -0.03 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.23 8.80 3.25
Interest 2.85 2.77 3.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.08 6.04 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.08 6.04 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.08 6.04 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.08 6.04 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 5.25 5.25 5.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.30 11.50 -0.09
Diluted EPS -17.30 11.50 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.30 11.50 -0.09
Diluted EPS -17.30 11.50 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
