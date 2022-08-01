Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore in June 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 down 19647.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022 down 171.85% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 163.50 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)