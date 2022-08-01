Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.44 crore in June 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 down 19647.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022 down 171.85% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.
Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 163.50 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)
|Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.44
|144.43
|120.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.44
|144.43
|120.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.10
|180.65
|85.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.96
|-73.57
|15.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.81
|8.88
|7.00
|Depreciation
|2.81
|2.70
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.11
|16.94
|7.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.34
|8.84
|3.18
|Other Income
|0.11
|-0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.23
|8.80
|3.25
|Interest
|2.85
|2.77
|3.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.08
|6.04
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.08
|6.04
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.08
|6.04
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.08
|6.04
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.30
|11.50
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-17.30
|11.50
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.30
|11.50
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-17.30
|11.50
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
