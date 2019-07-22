Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.03 crore, up 72.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.03 crore in June 2019 up 72.58% from Rs. 86.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019 up 92.04% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2019 up 406.76% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2018.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 35.70 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.