Sir Shadi Lal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.03 crore, up 72.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.03 crore in June 2019 up 72.58% from Rs. 86.93 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019 up 92.04% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2019 up 406.76% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2018.
Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 35.70 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.
|Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.03
|116.54
|86.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.03
|116.54
|86.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.34
|153.35
|85.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.62
|-73.11
|-11.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.31
|9.87
|8.18
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.73
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.65
|11.50
|6.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.56
|13.20
|-3.28
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.23
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|13.44
|-3.01
|Interest
|5.46
|5.65
|5.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|7.79
|-8.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|7.79
|-8.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|7.79
|-8.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|7.79
|-8.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|1.48
|-15.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|1.48
|-15.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|1.48
|-15.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|1.48
|-15.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited