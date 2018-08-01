Sir Shadi Lal standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 86.93 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 86.93 81.99 110.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 86.93 81.99 110.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 85.66 165.31 84.77 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.17 -93.65 -1.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.18 9.43 7.62 Depreciation 0.94 1.22 0.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.60 12.31 6.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 -12.62 11.94 Other Income 0.27 0.37 0.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.01 -12.25 12.35 Interest 5.12 4.96 5.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.13 -17.20 7.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -8.13 -17.20 7.06 Tax -- -- 0.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.13 -17.20 6.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.13 -17.20 6.25 Equity Share Capital 5.25 5.25 5.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -15.49 -32.77 11.90 Diluted EPS -15.49 -32.77 11.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -15.49 -32.77 11.90 Diluted EPS -15.49 -32.77 11.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited