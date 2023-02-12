 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore, up 53.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.03% from Rs. 101.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 64.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 94% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.08 89.77 101.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.08 89.77 101.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.52 0.09 119.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.10 89.76 -22.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.96 6.01 8.03
Depreciation 2.82 2.81 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.18 6.90 7.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.50 -15.80 -12.59
Other Income 0.04 0.29 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.47 -15.51 -12.49
Interest 1.92 2.66 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.39 -18.16 -15.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.39 -18.16 -15.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.39 -18.16 -15.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.39 -18.16 -15.07
Equity Share Capital 5.25 5.25 5.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.73 -34.60 -28.71
Diluted EPS -10.73 -34.60 -28.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.73 -34.60 -28.71
Diluted EPS -10.73 -34.60 -28.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited