Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore, up 53.03% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.03% from Rs. 101.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 64.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 94% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.
Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 127.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.61% over the last 12 months.
|Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.08
|89.77
|101.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.08
|89.77
|101.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.52
|0.09
|119.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.10
|89.76
|-22.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.96
|6.01
|8.03
|Depreciation
|2.82
|2.81
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.18
|6.90
|7.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-15.80
|-12.59
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.29
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.47
|-15.51
|-12.49
|Interest
|1.92
|2.66
|2.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.39
|-18.16
|-15.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.39
|-18.16
|-15.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.39
|-18.16
|-15.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.39
|-18.16
|-15.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.73
|-34.60
|-28.71
|Diluted EPS
|-10.73
|-34.60
|-28.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.73
|-34.60
|-28.71
|Diluted EPS
|-10.73
|-34.60
|-28.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited