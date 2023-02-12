English
    Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore, up 53.03% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.03% from Rs. 101.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 64.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 94% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

    Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.0889.77101.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155.0889.77101.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.520.09119.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.1089.76-22.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.966.018.03
    Depreciation2.822.811.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.186.907.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.50-15.80-12.59
    Other Income0.040.290.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.47-15.51-12.49
    Interest1.922.662.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.39-18.16-15.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.39-18.16-15.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.39-18.16-15.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.39-18.16-15.07
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.73-34.60-28.71
    Diluted EPS-10.73-34.60-28.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.73-34.60-28.71
    Diluted EPS-10.73-34.60-28.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited