Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore, up 53.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.03% from Rs. 101.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 64.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 94% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 127.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.61% over the last 12 months.