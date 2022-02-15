Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, down 25.54% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in December 2021 down 25.54% from Rs. 136.10 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2021 up 4.06% from Rs. 15.71 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021 down 4.73% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2020.
Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 191.65 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.08% returns over the last 6 months and 405.67% over the last 12 months.
|Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.34
|103.73
|136.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.34
|103.73
|136.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.05
|0.08
|118.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.78
|94.22
|8.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.03
|6.80
|7.98
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.51
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.97
|5.87
|12.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.59
|-4.75
|-13.14
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.17
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.49
|-4.58
|-11.95
|Interest
|2.58
|2.86
|3.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.07
|-7.44
|-15.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.07
|-7.44
|-15.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.07
|-7.44
|-15.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.07
|-7.44
|-15.71
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.71
|-14.18
|-29.92
|Diluted EPS
|-28.71
|-14.18
|-29.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.71
|-14.18
|-29.92
|Diluted EPS
|-28.71
|-14.18
|-29.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited