Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, down 25.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in December 2021 down 25.54% from Rs. 136.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2021 up 4.06% from Rs. 15.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2021 down 4.73% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2020.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 191.65 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.08% returns over the last 6 months and 405.67% over the last 12 months.