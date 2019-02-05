Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.38 crore, up 31.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.38 crore in December 2018 up 31.31% from Rs. 74.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.12 crore in December 2018 down 332.12% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2018 down 1365.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2017.

Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 34.50 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -44.80% over the last 12 months.