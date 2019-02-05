Sir Shadi Lal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.38 crore, up 31.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.38 crore in December 2018 up 31.31% from Rs. 74.92 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.12 crore in December 2018 down 332.12% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2018 down 1365.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2017.
Sir Shadi Lal shares closed at 34.50 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -44.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.38
|70.63
|74.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.38
|70.63
|74.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|99.01
|0.02
|134.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.91
|59.91
|-73.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.49
|6.26
|7.49
|Depreciation
|1.34
|0.96
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.12
|5.96
|8.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.49
|-2.48
|-2.67
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.27
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.15
|-2.20
|-2.34
|Interest
|4.98
|5.35
|3.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.12
|-7.55
|-6.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.12
|-7.55
|-6.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.12
|-7.55
|-6.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.12
|-7.55
|-6.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.66
|-14.39
|-11.95
|Diluted EPS
|-51.66
|-14.39
|-11.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.66
|-14.39
|-11.95
|Diluted EPS
|-51.66
|-14.39
|-11.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited