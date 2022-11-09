 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore in September 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 245.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.91 crore in September 2022 down 223.65% from Rs. 30.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2022 down 106.63% from Rs. 57.60 crore in September 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.

Sintex Plastics Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.65 272.25 245.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.65 272.25 245.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.42 147.48 126.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.68 1.13 3.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.34 -6.22 3.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.43 32.58 32.09
Depreciation 24.89 25.03 15.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.52 101.80 30.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.63 -29.55 33.88
Other Income 3.92 2.43 8.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.71 -27.12 41.94
Interest 6.75 5.55 10.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.46 -32.67 31.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.46 -32.67 31.76
Tax 1.38 1.43 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.84 -34.10 31.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.84 -34.10 31.12
Minority Interest -1.07 -1.16 -0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -37.91 -35.26 30.66
Equity Share Capital 63.62 63.62 63.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.54 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.53 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.54 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.53 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
