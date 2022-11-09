Sintex Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore in September 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 245.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.91 crore in September 2022 down 223.65% from Rs. 30.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2022 down 106.63% from Rs. 57.60 crore in September 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.