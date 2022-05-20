 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Plastics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.03 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.03 crore in March 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 291.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 386.30 crore in March 2022 down 88.25% from Rs. 205.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 355.44 crore in March 2022 down 953.6% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 6.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.69% returns over the last 6 months and 61.25% over the last 12 months.

Sintex Plastics Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.03 236.34 291.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.03 236.34 291.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.89 129.98 166.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.95 1.51 3.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.96 -6.33 1.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.15 30.93 31.68
Depreciation 24.34 25.09 35.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 433.64 70.90 55.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -382.90 -15.74 -2.89
Other Income 3.12 2.19 9.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -379.78 -13.55 6.15
Interest 3.36 6.73 198.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -383.14 -20.28 -192.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -383.14 -20.28 -192.27
Tax 1.63 0.96 11.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -384.77 -21.24 -203.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -384.77 -21.24 -203.83
Minority Interest -1.53 -0.48 -1.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -386.30 -21.72 -205.21
Equity Share Capital 63.62 63.62 63.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.05 -0.33 -3.23
Diluted EPS -6.00 -0.33 -3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.05 -0.33 -3.23
Diluted EPS -6.00 -0.33 -3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
