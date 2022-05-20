Sintex Plastics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.03 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.03 crore in March 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 291.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 386.30 crore in March 2022 down 88.25% from Rs. 205.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 355.44 crore in March 2022 down 953.6% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2021.
Sintex Plastics shares closed at 6.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.69% returns over the last 6 months and 61.25% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.03
|236.34
|291.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.03
|236.34
|291.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|160.89
|129.98
|166.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.95
|1.51
|3.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.96
|-6.33
|1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.15
|30.93
|31.68
|Depreciation
|24.34
|25.09
|35.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|433.64
|70.90
|55.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-382.90
|-15.74
|-2.89
|Other Income
|3.12
|2.19
|9.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-379.78
|-13.55
|6.15
|Interest
|3.36
|6.73
|198.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-383.14
|-20.28
|-192.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-383.14
|-20.28
|-192.27
|Tax
|1.63
|0.96
|11.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-384.77
|-21.24
|-203.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-384.77
|-21.24
|-203.83
|Minority Interest
|-1.53
|-0.48
|-1.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-386.30
|-21.72
|-205.21
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|-0.33
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-0.33
|-3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.05
|-0.33
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-0.33
|-3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited