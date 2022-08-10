Sintex Plastics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.25 crore, up 55.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 272.25 crore in June 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 174.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 40.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.
Sintex Plastics shares closed at 4.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.50% returns over the last 6 months and -5.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|272.25
|278.03
|174.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|272.25
|278.03
|174.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|147.48
|160.89
|94.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.13
|2.95
|3.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.22
|6.96
|-1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.58
|32.15
|29.50
|Depreciation
|25.03
|24.34
|34.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.80
|433.64
|54.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.55
|-382.90
|-39.89
|Other Income
|2.43
|3.12
|3.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.12
|-379.78
|-36.10
|Interest
|5.55
|3.36
|3.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.67
|-383.14
|-39.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.67
|-383.14
|-39.71
|Tax
|1.43
|1.63
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.10
|-384.77
|-39.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.10
|-384.77
|-39.94
|Minority Interest
|-1.16
|-1.53
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.26
|-386.30
|-40.04
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-6.05
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-6.00
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-6.05
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-6.00
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited