Sintex Plastics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.25 crore, up 55.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 272.25 crore in June 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 174.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 40.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 4.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.50% returns over the last 6 months and -5.81% over the last 12 months.

Sintex Plastics Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.25 278.03 174.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 272.25 278.03 174.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.48 160.89 94.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 2.95 3.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.22 6.96 -1.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.58 32.15 29.50
Depreciation 25.03 24.34 34.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.80 433.64 54.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.55 -382.90 -39.89
Other Income 2.43 3.12 3.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.12 -379.78 -36.10
Interest 5.55 3.36 3.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.67 -383.14 -39.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -32.67 -383.14 -39.71
Tax 1.43 1.63 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.10 -384.77 -39.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.10 -384.77 -39.94
Minority Interest -1.16 -1.53 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -35.26 -386.30 -40.04
Equity Share Capital 63.62 63.62 63.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -6.05 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.53 -6.00 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -6.05 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.53 -6.00 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
