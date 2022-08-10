Sintex Plastics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.25 crore, up 55.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.25 crore in June 2022 up 55.62% from Rs. 174.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 40.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 4.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -59.50% returns over the last 6 months and -5.81% over the last 12 months.