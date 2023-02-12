Sintex Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore, up 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore in December 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 236.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2022 up 262.15% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2022 up 498.96% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.