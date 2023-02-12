 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore, up 5.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore in December 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 236.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2022 up 262.15% from Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2022 up 498.96% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

Sintex Plastics Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.29 274.65 236.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.29 274.65 236.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 141.18 139.42 129.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 13.68 1.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.39 2.34 -6.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.52 32.43 30.93
Depreciation 24.74 24.89 25.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.82 94.52 70.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.42 -32.63 -15.74
Other Income 2.96 3.92 2.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.38 -28.71 -13.55
Interest 7.26 6.75 6.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.12 -35.46 -20.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.12 -35.46 -20.28
Tax 0.87 1.38 0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.25 -36.84 -21.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.25 -36.84 -21.24
Minority Interest -1.03 -1.07 -0.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.22 -37.91 -21.72
Equity Share Capital 63.62 63.62 63.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 -0.58 -0.33
Diluted EPS 0.57 -0.57 -0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 -0.58 -0.33
Diluted EPS 0.57 -0.57 -0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
