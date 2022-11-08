Sintex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.65 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.65 crore in September 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 644.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 292.63 crore in September 2022 down 67.87% from Rs. 174.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 down 102.32% from Rs. 99.98 crore in September 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.80 on March 21, 2022 (NSE)