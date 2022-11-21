Sintercom India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 21.62 19.63 13.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 21.62 19.63 13.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.52 9.44 6.43 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.33 -2.58 -1.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.23 2.30 1.90 Depreciation 2.03 1.93 1.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.49 8.20 6.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 0.35 -0.64 Other Income 0.04 0.08 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.71 0.43 -0.63 Interest 0.63 0.82 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 -0.39 -1.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.39 -1.33 Tax -0.01 0.00 -0.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.09 -0.39 -0.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.09 -0.39 -0.97 Equity Share Capital 27.53 26.54 25.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -0.14 -0.35 Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.14 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -0.14 -0.35 Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.14 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited