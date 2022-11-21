English
    Sintercom India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintercom India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in September 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 13.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 108.98% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 166.02% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

    Sintercom India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

    Sintercom India shares closed at 100.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 21.20% over the last 12 months.

    Sintercom India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.6219.6313.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.6219.6313.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.529.446.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.33-2.58-1.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.232.301.90
    Depreciation2.031.931.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.498.206.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.35-0.64
    Other Income0.040.080.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.710.43-0.63
    Interest0.630.820.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.07-0.39-1.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.07-0.39-1.33
    Tax-0.010.00-0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.09-0.39-0.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.09-0.39-0.97
    Equity Share Capital27.5326.5425.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.14-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.14-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.14-0.35
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.14-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
