Sintercom India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in September 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 13.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 108.98% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 166.02% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

Sintercom India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.