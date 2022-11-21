Sintercom India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintercom India are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in September 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 13.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 108.98% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 166.02% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.
Sintercom India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.
|Sintercom India shares closed at 100.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 21.20% over the last 12 months.
|Sintercom India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.62
|19.63
|13.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.62
|19.63
|13.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.52
|9.44
|6.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.33
|-2.58
|-1.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.30
|1.90
|Depreciation
|2.03
|1.93
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.49
|8.20
|6.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.35
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|0.43
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.63
|0.82
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.39
|-1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|-0.39
|-1.33
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|-0.39
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|-0.39
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|27.53
|26.54
|25.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.14
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.14
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.14
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.14
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited