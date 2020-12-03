Sintercom India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.53 crore in September 2020 down 13.18% from Rs. 13.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020 down 550.83% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2020 down 50.34% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2019.

Sintercom India shares closed at 74.00 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.82% over the last 12 months.