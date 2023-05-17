Sintercom India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 1.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore in March 2023 up 1.3% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 186.44% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2023 up 39.34% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

Sintercom India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Sintercom India shares closed at 106.00 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.95% returns over the last 6 months and 20.18% over the last 12 months.