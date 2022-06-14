 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintercom India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintercom India are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 1365.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 9.29% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021.

Sintercom India shares closed at 88.35 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.98% over the last 12 months.

Sintercom India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.43 15.15 17.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.43 15.15 17.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.67 6.17 7.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.79 -0.51 -0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.05 1.64 1.73
Depreciation 1.93 1.89 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.07 6.60 7.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 -0.64 0.81
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 -0.63 1.13
Interest 0.95 0.71 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -1.34 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.44 -1.34 0.19
Tax -0.09 0.05 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 -1.39 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 -1.39 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 26.54 25.55 25.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:33 am
