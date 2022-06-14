Sintercom India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 1365.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 9.29% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021.

Sintercom India shares closed at 88.35 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.98% over the last 12 months.