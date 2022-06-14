Sintercom India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y
June 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintercom India are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 1365.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 9.29% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2021.
Sintercom India shares closed at 88.35 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.98% over the last 12 months.
|Sintercom India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.43
|15.15
|17.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.43
|15.15
|17.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.67
|6.17
|7.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.79
|-0.51
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|1.64
|1.73
|Depreciation
|1.93
|1.89
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.07
|6.60
|7.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|-0.64
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|-0.63
|1.13
|Interest
|0.95
|0.71
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-1.34
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-1.34
|0.19
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-1.39
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-1.39
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|26.54
|25.55
|25.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited