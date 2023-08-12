Sintercom India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore, down 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore in June 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 105.51% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2023 up 33.9% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022.

Sintercom India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.