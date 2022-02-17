Sintercom India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintercom India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore in December 2021 down 1.77% from Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021 down 58.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 39.42% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020.
Sintercom India shares closed at 95.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.
|Sintercom India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.15
|13.82
|15.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.15
|13.82
|15.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.17
|6.43
|6.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-1.89
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.64
|1.90
|1.72
|Depreciation
|1.89
|1.66
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.60
|6.36
|5.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.64
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.63
|0.43
|Interest
|0.71
|0.70
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-1.33
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.34
|-1.33
|-0.69
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.36
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|-0.97
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|-0.97
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|25.55
|25.55
|24.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.35
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.35
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.35
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.35
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited