Sintercom India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.15 crore in December 2021 down 1.77% from Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021 down 58.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 39.42% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020.

Sintercom India shares closed at 95.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.