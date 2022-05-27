Sinnar Bidi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 96.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)