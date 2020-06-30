Sinnar Bidi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2020 down 26.47% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 377.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 207.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.00 on March 13, 2020 (BSE)