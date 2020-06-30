Sinnar Bidi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 26.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinnar Bidi Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in March 2020 down 26.47% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 377.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 207.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.
Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.00 on March 13, 2020 (BSE)
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.02
|1.67
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.02
|1.67
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.62
|1.23
|0.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.27
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.10
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.11
|Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.01
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.01
|0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.02
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.02
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|0.46
|3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|0.46
|3.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|0.46
|3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|0.46
|3.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
