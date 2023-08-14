Sinnar Bidi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 43.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2023 down 43.59% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 62.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Sinnar Bidi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 226.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE)