Sinnar Bidi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinnar Bidi Udyog are:Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 51.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Sinnar Bidi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.
|Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.71
|1.77
|1.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.71
|1.77
|1.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.17
|1.30
|0.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.22
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.23
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.14
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.15
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.15
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.15
|0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.11
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.11
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|2.71
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|2.71
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|2.71
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|2.71
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited