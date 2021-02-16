Sinnar Bidi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 39.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 39.51% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 374.86% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 175% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)