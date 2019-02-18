Sinnar Bidi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in December 2018 down 12.63% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Sinnar Bidi EPS has increased to Rs. 15.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 430.00 on November 21, 2017 (BSE)