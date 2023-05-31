Sinnar Bidi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 11.68% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 2242.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 1300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Sinnar Bidi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.80 in March 2022.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on March 23, 2023 (BSE)