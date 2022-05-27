Sinnar Bidi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sinnar Bidi Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 96.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)
|
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|1.36
|1.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|1.36
|1.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.08
|0.89
|1.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.29
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.04
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|-0.38
|Interest
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|-0.37
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.80
|0.84
|-8.31
|Diluted EPS
|-5.80
|0.84
|-8.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.80
|0.84
|-8.31
|Diluted EPS
|-5.80
|0.84
|-8.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited