Sinnar Bidi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2021 up 14.31% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 216.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)