Sinnar Bidi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 51.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.