Sinnar Bidi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 51.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Sinnar Bidi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.

Sinnar Bidi shares closed at 215.25 on December 18, 2020 (BSE)