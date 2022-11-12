Singer India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore, down 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore in September 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 127.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2022 up 176.15% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2022 down 38.42% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

Singer India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

Singer India shares closed at 73.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.