English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Singer India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore, down 10.12% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Singer India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore in September 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 127.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2022 up 176.15% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2022 down 38.42% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

    Singer India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

    Close

    Singer India shares closed at 73.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.

    Singer India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.79109.53127.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.79109.53127.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.204.633.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods81.7792.86106.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.05-13.07-10.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.347.036.99
    Depreciation0.520.500.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4817.0617.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.430.522.90
    Other Income0.470.850.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.901.373.38
    Interest0.190.090.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.711.283.21
    Exceptional Items7.24----
    P/L Before Tax8.951.283.21
    Tax2.350.320.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.600.962.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.600.962.39
    Equity Share Capital10.7410.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.180.45
    Diluted EPS1.230.180.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.180.45
    Diluted EPS1.230.180.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Singer India #trading
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm