Singer India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.63 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.63 crore in March 2023 down 8.13% from Rs. 124.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 89.5% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

Singer India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2022.

Singer India shares closed at 76.83 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 60.40% over the last 12 months.