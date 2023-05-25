English
    Singer India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.63 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Singer India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.63 crore in March 2023 down 8.13% from Rs. 124.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 89.5% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

    Singer India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2022.

    Singer India shares closed at 76.83 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 60.40% over the last 12 months.

    Singer India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.63121.35124.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.63121.35124.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.462.942.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.7590.6596.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.250.86-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.027.367.83
    Depreciation0.480.510.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8119.9816.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.14-0.952.81
    Other Income1.511.620.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.672.85
    Interest0.110.200.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.260.472.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.260.472.71
    Tax0.01-0.040.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.250.512.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.250.512.38
    Equity Share Capital12.2410.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.090.44
    Diluted EPS0.040.090.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.090.44
    Diluted EPS0.040.090.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am