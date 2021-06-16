Singer India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.07 crore, up 28.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.07 crore in March 2021 up 28.03% from Rs. 101.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2021 up 392% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2021 up 176.4% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020.

Singer India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

Singer India shares closed at 51.90 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 128.13% over the last 12 months.