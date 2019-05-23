Singer India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 132.18 crore, up 22.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.18 crore in March 2019 up 22.19% from Rs. 108.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2019 up 2.87% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2019 up 64.83% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2018.

Singer India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2018.

Singer India shares closed at 41.70 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 24.11% returns over the last 6 months and -24.66% over the last 12 months.