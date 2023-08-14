Singer India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.60 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.60 crore in June 2023 down 4.5% from Rs. 109.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 down 54.55% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

Singer India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Singer India shares closed at 82.34 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and 46.77% over the last 12 months.