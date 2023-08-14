English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Singer India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.60 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Singer India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.60 crore in June 2023 down 4.5% from Rs. 109.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 down 54.55% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

    Singer India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

    Singer India shares closed at 82.34 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and 46.77% over the last 12 months.

    Singer India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.60114.63109.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.60114.63109.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.054.464.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.7583.7592.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.982.25-13.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.138.027.03
    Depreciation0.570.480.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7016.8117.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.58-1.140.52
    Other Income1.861.510.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.371.37
    Interest0.070.110.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.261.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.261.28
    Tax0.050.010.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.250.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.250.96
    Equity Share Capital12.2412.2410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.040.18
    Diluted EPS0.030.040.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.040.18
    Diluted EPS0.030.040.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Singer India #trading
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!