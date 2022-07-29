Singer India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.53 crore, up 49.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.53 crore in June 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 73.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 242.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 49.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.

Singer India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Singer India shares closed at 50.00 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)