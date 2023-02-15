Singer India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore in December 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 127.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 80.61% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 71.77% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.