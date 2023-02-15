Singer India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore in December 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 127.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 80.61% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 down 71.77% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

Singer India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Singer India shares closed at 69.60 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.