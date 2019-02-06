Singer India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore in December 2018 up 13.97% from Rs. 118.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2018 up 38.89% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2018 up 38.57% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2017.

Singer India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2017.

Singer India shares closed at 37.80 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.25% over the last 12 months.